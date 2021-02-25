NCAA Announces Contingency Plans for Basketball Tournament

-UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA has come up with a contingency plan in case teams can’t play in the March Madness tournaments because of COVID-19. The first four at-large teams that don’t make the original field will be placed in order and serve as replacement teams. If the tournament begins without any withdrawals, the four would still be eligible to compete in the NIT. The plan only applies to the short period between the announcement of the bracket and the start of games. Once the tournaments begin, a team whose opponent is forced to withdraw would automatically advance to the next round.