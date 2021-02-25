Advertisement

MSU Halts Week End Competitions In Two Sports

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday postponements for week end home athletic events in volleyball and gymnastics. The school cites Covid issues adding that all postponements will try to be rescheduled. Later Thursday, Michigan’s women’s basketball game at Iowa was delayed for Covid issues and the teams were still hoping to play later in the day.

