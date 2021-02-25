Advertisement

March is Reading Month at East Lansing Public Library

Log your reading and you can win some great prizes
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -March is Reading Month and the East Lansing Public Library has a fun way for you to celebrate all month long. The library is hosting a reading challenge for all ages and your chance to win some great prizes, too. Reading logs will be available during curbside pickup hours at the East Lansing Public Library.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Sources confirm: John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, dead
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Former gymnast wants Geddert to be held accountable

Latest News

Michigan Wildlife Council
Find out more about wildlife you can see during the winter months in Michigan
Marc Nichols Insurance Agency
Learn more about auto insurance changes that could affect your medical coverage
Shaheen Cadillac
Shaheen continues to give back to the community
Core benefits
How having a strengthened core helps the rest of the body