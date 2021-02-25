March is Reading Month at East Lansing Public Library
Log your reading and you can win some great prizes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -March is Reading Month and the East Lansing Public Library has a fun way for you to celebrate all month long. The library is hosting a reading challenge for all ages and your chance to win some great prizes, too. Reading logs will be available during curbside pickup hours at the East Lansing Public Library.
