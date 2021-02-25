Lansing Catholic High School social media manager on leave after controversial Facebook post

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, a photo posted by Lansing Catholic High School’s social media manager drew controversy. The picture appeared to show a person wearing a white hood with a cross on their chest back in 1979. The photo has since been taken down and removed.

News 10 was able to retrieve the photo via sources.

Lansing Catholic High School post (Lansing Catholic High School)

Lansing Catholic President Dominic Iocco later posted regarding the Facebook post, stating that the post was “wrong, offensive, and does not, in any way, reflect who we are as a school community.”

As of now, the social media manager has been put on administrative leave and an investigation is underway.

