Lansing Catholic High School social media manager on leave after controversial Facebook post

(wilx)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, a photo posted by Lansing Catholic High School’s social media manager drew controversy. The picture appeared to show a person wearing a white hood with a cross on their chest back in 1979. The photo has since been taken down and removed.

News 10 was able to retrieve the photo via sources.

Lansing Catholic High School post
Lansing Catholic High School post(Lansing Catholic High School)

Lansing Catholic President Dominic Iocco later posted regarding the Facebook post, stating that the post was “wrong, offensive, and does not, in any way, reflect who we are as a school community.”

As of now, the social media manager has been put on administrative leave and an investigation is underway.

Statement by Dominic Iocco, President of Lansing Catholic High School: This morning at approximately 10am, the social...

Posted by Lansing Catholic High School on Thursday, February 25, 2021

