Ex-U.S. Gymnastics coach Geddert to be charged with human trafficking, racketeering and criminal sexual conduct, AG presser set for 1 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Geddert will be charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of racketeering, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to the office of the Attorney General. In total, he faces 24 felony charges.

Geddert coached the 2012 gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympics team and coached Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber of Dewitt. Geddert also has ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and was previously the owner of Twistars in Dimondale, which closed just weeks ago.

In January 2020, Michigan State Police and members of Nessel’s office raided Geddert’s home in Grand Ledge and Twistars Dimondale, carrying boxes of records and potential evidence.

Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes, although some gymnasts stated he forced them to see Nassar and was physically abusive. During Nassar’s sentencing, a woman said in the late 1990s, Geddert was aware that Nassar had performed an “inappropriate procedure” on her when she was 16 years old. That accuser’s anonymous statement was read in court by a prosecutor.

Geddert was suspended by Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics during the Nassar scandal. He told families in 2018 that he was retiring and handed Twistars over to his wife Kathryn.

On Wednesday, News 10 learned that John Geddert, former owner of Twistars in Dimondale, would be arrested Thursday and charged with a crime.

The specific charges are not yet available. News 10 reached out to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, although they would not confirm or deny that an arrest was coming. Attorney General Nessel will hold a press conference to announce the charges at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Chris Bergstrom, Geddert’s attorney, says Geddert is still in the area, and that they haven’t heard from the Attorney General’s office. When talking to News 10, Bergstrom said Geddert will surrender peacefully if charged.

“We’ll make arrangements to surrender. We’re not running from anybody or anything,” Bergstrom said.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says he’s not aware of any warrant for Geddert’s arrest.

John Geddert is well known in the world of gymnastics.

Their sports partnership started at the gymnastic club he founded in Dimondale in 1996, Twistars USA.

That’s where John Geddert also formed a partnership with convicted MSU and Olympic sports doctor Larry Nassar, who treated gymnasts at Twistars, and sexually molested young female athletes there. During Nassar’s sentencings, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar.

In the swirl of accusations, John Geddert stepped back from managing Twistars in 2018 and handed it over to Kathryn. Then in January of 2020, Michigan State Police and members of the attorney general’s office raided Geddert’s Grand Ledge home and Twistars in Dimondale, carrying boxes of records and potential evidence.

The next day, Rita Wieber, mother of Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber, talked to News 10.

“As a mother over the years dealing with John as a coach I was concerned about many things,” Wieber said. “I was encouraged to think that there is still a chance justice is going to be served.”

The Twistars name and assets were sold off last year. The location at “the Summit Sports and Ice Complex” in Eaton County where Nassar sexually assaulted young women was shut down when the summit closed earlier this month.

