Former gymnast wants Geddert to be held accountable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Twistars gymnastics owner John Geddert is expected to be arrested on Thursday as part of the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation.

One gymnast, who was coached by Geddert, and was a victim of Larry Nassar, hopes that Geddert’s charges are substantial.

Lindsay Hall was a former gymnast at Twistar’s USA for roughly 15 years. She reflects on what John Geddert was like as a coach., citing that he “coached by fear.”

“Scary, honestly... because he knew that we were young, we were children, and we were obedient and we were disciplined,” said Hall.

Convicted MSU and Olympic sports doctor, Larry Nassar, treated and sexually molested young gymnasts at Twistars. Hall says she was among them.

And while John Geddert has insisted that he had no knowledge of what was happening, Hall says that he did.

“Larry was able to have access to us without injuries and abuse us in ways that he wanted to. Then John had access to us in ways where Larry cleared us so we were able to compete, he was able to win his money,” she said.

Now she wants Geddert held accountable for his partnership with Nassar.

“We can be mad at Larry. He’s been, he’s been put in jail, he’s been sentenced, but ultimately the people that enabled him are just as responsible,” she said.

John Geddert’s attorney says he plans to surrender if he’s charged.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s office is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday to announce the charges.

Geddert’s attorney tells us he has not heard from the Attorney General’s office.

News 10 attempted to reach John Geddert for comment and he was not home.

