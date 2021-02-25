Advertisement

First delivery of COVAX arrives in West Africa

100 countries have not yet administered a single dose of the vaccine.
The World Health Organization and UNICEF partnered to send 2 billion doses of vaccine to the...
The World Health Organization and UNICEF partnered to send 2 billion doses of vaccine to the world's poorest nations.(UNICEF.org)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A new milestone in getting the vaccine to the developing world. Hundreds of thousands of doses have arrived in Ghana in West Africa.

600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot arrived in Ghana yesterday. The effort, called COVAX, was led by the World Health Organization and UNICEF to send 2 billion doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest nations. In each COVAX country, health care workers will be the first to be inoculated.

“If one country is left unvaccinated, this disease will bounce back and forth,” said epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant.

So far, about 200 million doses of vaccine have been administered, but nearly half of those went to only two countries - China and the US. That leaves 100 countries that have not administered a single dose.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Smuggling attempt thwarted at Jackson County jail
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York
Two new studies are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.
CDC study shows importance of masks in gyms
The CDC says the U.S. could see a surge in cases of the U.K. virus variant because it spreads...
Vaccine manufacturers step up their game as COVID-19 variants spread
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19