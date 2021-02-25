First delivery of COVAX arrives in West Africa

(WILX) - A new milestone in getting the vaccine to the developing world. Hundreds of thousands of doses have arrived in Ghana in West Africa.

600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot arrived in Ghana yesterday. The effort, called COVAX, was led by the World Health Organization and UNICEF to send 2 billion doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest nations. In each COVAX country, health care workers will be the first to be inoculated.

“If one country is left unvaccinated, this disease will bounce back and forth,” said epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant.

So far, about 200 million doses of vaccine have been administered, but nearly half of those went to only two countries - China and the US. That leaves 100 countries that have not administered a single dose.

