Advertisement

Find out more about wildlife you can see during the winter months in Michigan

The Michigan Wildlife Council tells us more about winter wildlife in Michigan
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Even though it’s cold outside, there are still lots of great wildlife that can be spotted during the winter months in Michigan. If you’re a bird lover, you’re certainly in luck because several bird species seem to enjoy the cold temperatures in Michigan, including the snowy owl and dark eyed junco. Plus, if you happen to see DNR vehicles mowing the snow, there’s a great reason for it. Find out more from the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Sources confirm: John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, dead
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Former gymnast wants Geddert to be held accountable

Latest News

March is Reading Month
March is Reading Month at East Lansing Public Library
Marc Nichols Insurance Agency
Learn more about auto insurance changes that could affect your medical coverage
Shaheen Cadillac
Shaheen continues to give back to the community
Core benefits
How having a strengthened core helps the rest of the body