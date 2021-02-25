Find out more about wildlife you can see during the winter months in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Even though it’s cold outside, there are still lots of great wildlife that can be spotted during the winter months in Michigan. If you’re a bird lover, you’re certainly in luck because several bird species seem to enjoy the cold temperatures in Michigan, including the snowy owl and dark eyed junco. Plus, if you happen to see DNR vehicles mowing the snow, there’s a great reason for it. Find out more from the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.