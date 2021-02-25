Advertisement

CPAC begins today with Trump, Cruz expected to speak

Donald Trump (left) and Ted Cruz (right) appear on stage at the CNN Republican Presidential...
Donald Trump (left) and Ted Cruz (right) appear on stage at the CNN Republican Presidential Debate in Simi Valley, California on September 16, 2015.(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Thursday the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, kicks-off in Orlando, Florida. CPAC is the largest gathering of GOP and conservative leaders

The conference will see several prominent conservative republicans speak, including a keynote address from former president Donald Trump scheduled for Sunday.

This will be Trump’s first major speech since leaving the White House. Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are also expected to speak at the conference.

