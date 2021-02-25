CPAC begins today with Trump, Cruz expected to speak

(WILX) - Thursday the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, kicks-off in Orlando, Florida. CPAC is the largest gathering of GOP and conservative leaders

The conference will see several prominent conservative republicans speak, including a keynote address from former president Donald Trump scheduled for Sunday.

This will be Trump’s first major speech since leaving the White House. Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are also expected to speak at the conference.

