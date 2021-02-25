Advertisement

CDC study shows importance of masks in gyms

Two new studies are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.
Two new studies are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.
Two new studies are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.(Abel Garcia)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two new studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.

The first study focused on a gym in Chicago. Among the 81 people who attended an indoor high-intensity fitness class during a single week, 68% developed COVID-19. The majority of attendees reported infrequent mask use.

In the second study, researchers found 21 cases of COVID-19 were linked to a single fitness instructor in Hawaii.

Masks were not required in fitness facilities at the time of the outbreak.

The report can be read on the CDC website HERE.

