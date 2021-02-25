Advertisement

Car crashes into local home

A downed power line is draped over the crashed vehicle.
(WILX 2021)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning a car crashed into a home on the 1100 block of Lake Lansing Road, in Lansing.

The area of Lake Lansing Road and New York Ave. is currently closed to traffic. A downed power line is draped over the crashed vehicle.

The Lansing Fire Department is on the scene, and crews from the Board of Water and Light are expected to arrive shortly to attend to the downed line. It is not currently known if anyone is injured, either in the vehicle or in the house.

This is a developing story, and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Smuggling attempt thwarted at Jackson County jail

Latest News

Watch live: Ex-U.S. Gymnastics coach Geddert to be charged with human trafficking, racketeering, and criminal sexual conduct
(Source: mpi43/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
NYC officials are pushing back against race-based hate crimes
Donald Trump (left) and Ted Cruz (right) appear on stage at the CNN Republican Presidential...
CPAC begins today with Trump, Cruz expected to speak
Two new studies are shedding light on how important it is to wear a mask at the gym.
CDC study shows importance of masks in gyms