Car crashes into local home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning a car crashed into a home on the 1100 block of Lake Lansing Road, in Lansing.

The area of Lake Lansing Road and New York Ave. is currently closed to traffic. A downed power line is draped over the crashed vehicle.

The Lansing Fire Department is on the scene, and crews from the Board of Water and Light are expected to arrive shortly to attend to the downed line. It is not currently known if anyone is injured, either in the vehicle or in the house.

This is a developing story, and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Thursday, February 25, 2021

