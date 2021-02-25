BWL to close northbound Aurelius Rd. south of I-496 overpass for placement of new utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing northbound Aurelius Road just south of the I-496 overpass on Monday, March 1 to place a new utility pole in that location.

Check out the detours:

North on Aurelius Road

West on E. Malcolm X Street

North on Pennsylvania Avenue to Kalamazoo Street

East on Kalamazoo Street back to Aurelius Road

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, March 2.

