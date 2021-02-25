Advertisement

BWL to close northbound Aurelius Rd. south of I-496 overpass for placement of new utility pole

(Pixabay)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing northbound Aurelius Road just south of the I-496 overpass on Monday, March 1 to place a new utility pole in that location.

Check out the detours:

  • North on Aurelius Road
  • West on E. Malcolm X Street
  • North on Pennsylvania Avenue to Kalamazoo Street
  • East on Kalamazoo Street back to Aurelius Road

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, March 2.

