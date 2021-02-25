BWL to close northbound Aurelius Rd. south of I-496 overpass for placement of new utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing northbound Aurelius Road just south of the I-496 overpass on Monday, March 1 to place a new utility pole in that location.
Check out the detours:
- North on Aurelius Road
- West on E. Malcolm X Street
- North on Pennsylvania Avenue to Kalamazoo Street
- East on Kalamazoo Street back to Aurelius Road
Access to local businesses will be maintained.
The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, March 2.
