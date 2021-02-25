Advertisement

Big Ten Alters Format For Conference Hockey Tournament

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference has announced more specifics for its upcoming hockey tournament. The original dates of March 18-21 have been moved up to March 14-16 and all six games will be played at Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena which has two ice sheets. The regular season champion will draw a bye. If the tournament began today Michigan State, the 7th and last place seed, would face second seed Wisconsin. The Badgers have a 2-0 record this season against the Spartans, outscoring them 10-1 in Madison with two more regular season games to be played in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Sources confirm: John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, dead
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Former gymnast wants Geddert to be held accountable

Latest News

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Big Ten Adding Trophy for Michigan vs. Northwestern Game
File image
NCAA Announces Contingency Plans for Basketball Tournament
File image
South Carolina Placed on Two Years Probation
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Halts Week End Competitions In Two Sports