Big Ten Alters Format For Conference Hockey Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference has announced more specifics for its upcoming hockey tournament. The original dates of March 18-21 have been moved up to March 14-16 and all six games will be played at Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena which has two ice sheets. The regular season champion will draw a bye. If the tournament began today Michigan State, the 7th and last place seed, would face second seed Wisconsin. The Badgers have a 2-0 record this season against the Spartans, outscoring them 10-1 in Madison with two more regular season games to be played in East Lansing.

