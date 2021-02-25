Advertisement

Big Ten Adding Trophy for Michigan vs. Northwestern Game

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Big Ten is getting a 16th trophy game in football. This one will honor the first Black man to play in the conference. Northwestern and Michigan will meet for the George Jewett Trophy beginning in October. Jewett played football at both schools in the 1890s. Jewett was a standout high school athlete in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and went on to play for the Wolverines in the 1890 and 1892 seasons. He starred as a fullback and halfback and also was the team’s main kicker. He left Michigan for Northwestern in 1893 to finish his medical degree.

