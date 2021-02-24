White House increasing number of vaccines sent to states

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The White House says they are increasing the number of vaccines being sent out to certain states. The announcement comes as the nation fights several variants of COVID-19 that appear to be more infectious than the original strain. States are also working to reschedule vaccine appointments after severe weather tore through the country last week that forced vaccine shipment delays.

“States will now receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when the president took office,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Around the world, new cases have declined to half their peak. The East Coast of the US remains a hotspot as new cases have declined elsewhere.

“I think the right at the end of the tunnel is pretty bright, but we have (to) keep vaccinating.” Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

