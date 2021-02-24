Advertisement

Weekly Honor For MSU Wrestler

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Feb. 24, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State wrestler Peyton Omania has been named Big Ten Conference wrestler of the week. The honor was announced Wednesday. Omania is Michigan State’s first Big Ten wrestler of the week award recipient since Drew Hughes earned the honor on Dec. 11, 2018. A native of Concord, California, Omania is a redshirt freshman 149 pounder. Last week Omania upset number five ranked Kanen Storr of Michigan 15-8.

