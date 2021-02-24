Vaccine Tracker: Confusion over health department vaccine signup website

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Signing up to get on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list is confusing for many people across mid-Michigan.

The appointment system the Mid-Michigan District Health Department started using for this vaccine rollout was so non-user friendly, people thought they were signed up to get the shot when in fact they weren’t.

“It’s added stress that we don’t need,” said Lynn Webster, who is trying to get the vaccine.

Webster has been trying to sign up for a waiting list to get the COVID vaccine since January.

He signed up for the waiting list on the health department’s website or at least that’s what he thought.

“You get the feeling you’re talking into a black hole. You’re giving out information and you’re doing what’s in front of you that’s supposed to help you, but there is zero response back,” said Webster.

The health department has had two different appointment systems for people looking to get the shot.

Health Officer Marcus Cheatham said the first one was put in place because the one they were working on wasn’t ready yet.

“We needed to get people signed up somehow, so we used this product called “Signup Genius” but it didn’t work so we got rid of it as fast as possible,” said Cheatham.

Cheatham said people were creating an account thinking that would put them on the list for the vaccine, but it didn’t.

He said the best way to know if you’re on the waiting is list to see if you’re getting health department emails.

“That means you’re in the system. We’ll send out emails saying ‘just be patient, we are still waiting,’” said Cheatham.

Cheatham said he would like to see a universal appointment system for the state, but that didn’t materialize before the vaccine rollout began.

Webster said he was finally able to get an appointment for this week at Sparrow.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department said it has about 60% of its older population vaccinated in Clinton, Gratiot, and Montcalm Counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people to sign up for several waiting lists.

If you need help, you can call 211.

