UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered

(WILX) - The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of venomous spiders.

Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library. They are cousins to the brown recluse and about the size of a half-dollar.

“The Mediterranean recluse is one of these cosmopolitan species, it hitchhikes with people throughout the world. It’s been found in 22 states,” said Professor Ann Danielson-Francois, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. “They don’t have a huge amount of venom, but they have enough to start necrosis, which is the eating away of the flesh,” she said.

A university spokeswoman says they were found in a basement mechanical room late last month during a routine building check. That part of the building is not public. The spokeswoman said the building closure was a mistake and due to a misunderstanding of the situation.

Pest management is treating the areas where the spiders were found.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.