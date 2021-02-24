The City of East Lansing extends mask mandate

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing remains under a state of emergency due to COVID-19. On Tuesday night, the city council voted to extend the mask mandate to May 16.

“We want to make sure people are safe and so we still have our mask rule in place,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says she’s in support of the extension.

“I think May is fine because it’s always easier to pull back than it is to put a date that’s too short and keep pushing it out there and pushing it out there,” said Vail.

The mayor is still highly encouraging the community to support business owners in the city.

“We’re encouraging more people to come into our downtown and support those local businesses that really need the help right now,” said Mayor Stephens.

There is much controversy about when bars and restaurants should raise their capacity limit.

“Seeing restaurants and bars open February 1 and spending some time in that space where they’re open at 25 percent capacity and have a close time of 10 p.m. is a good pattern to stay in for a least a while,” said Vail.

And Mayor Stephens says keeping safe at that capacity is most important.

“We really want to make sure that while people are downtown supporting those vendors and those businesses that they’re still wearing a mask and mitigating as much risks as possible,” said Mayor Stephens.

He’s encouraging everyone to give back to the city of East Lansing and help see local businesses through the pandemic.

