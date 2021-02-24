Takeaways from Jackson City Council meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 23, the Jackson City Council held a meeting. They discussed the following items:

The City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a Fair Chance Housing Ordinance for the City

A contract was awarded to build a new pedestrian trail along Elmdale Drive in Ella Sharp Park

The sale of City-owned property at the corner of Lansing Avenue and Hill Street was approved by the Council.