Steelers Plan on Big Ben Returning

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 36-10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers plan on having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for an 18th season. Team president Art Rooney II says he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract. Roethlisberger’s current deal carries a $41 million salary cap number for 2021. He is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 20 shortly after the new league year begins. Rooney called the meeting with Roethlisberger “productive,” adding that it allowed the two sides to “discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go.”

