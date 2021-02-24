Spain removes last statue of former dictator

(WILX) - The last remaining statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was removed Tuesday from the city gates of Melilla, a Spanish city on the northwest African coast.

Melilla’s Education and Culture Head said the decision was “historic” for Melilla after regional lawmakers voted to take the statue down, pointing out that it was “the only statue dedicated to a dictator still in the public sphere in Europe.”

The statue, erected three years after Franco’s death in 1978, commemorated his role as commandant of the Spanish legion in the Rif War. The Rif War was a conflict fought in the 1920s by Spain and France against the Berber tribes of the Rif mountainous region of Morocco.

Only one lawmaker, of the far-right Vox party, voted against the move, arguing the statue celebrated Franco’s military role and not his dictatorship. He also argued The Historical Memory Law, a 2007 statute calling for the removal of all statues and names of places connected to Franco’s regime, should not apply.

The Spanish government has made several high-profile removals off the back of this law, including taking over the former dictator’s summer palace from his heirs last September.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.