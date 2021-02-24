Advertisement

Smuggling attempt thwarted at Jackson County jail

On Feb. 17 Corrections Sergeant Thad Kellenberger observed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking lot.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reported a smuggling attempt caught at the Jackson County Jail located on Chanter Road in Blackman Township.

Used to house low level offenders, the Chanter Road Jail is a minimum security facility. Officials from the JCSO reported that on Feb. 17 Corrections Sergeant Thad Kellenberger observed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking lot.

Sergeant Kellenberger saw the vehicle back up to a food delivery van, which was parked and awaiting entry into the facility. A woman exited the suspicious vehicle and placed something near the license plate of the food van. Then, after the vehicle had left the area, Sergeant Kellenberger discovered that the object the woman had placed behind the food van was a sandwich bag of suspected meth, believed to be intended for an inmate inside the facility.

Sergeant Kellenberger recovered the evidence and then replaced the meth with a sandwich bag of sugar. Once the inmate removed the bag, Sergeant Kellenberger took them into custody.

Through the investigation Sergeant Kellenberger identified three suspects. Two men from within the jail are thought to be involved, 33-year-old inmate from Norvell Township and a 42-year-old inmate from Leoni Township. The 33-year-old inmate is incarcerated for Domestic Violence and the 42-year-old inmate is incarcerated for Fleeing and Eluding. The person who delivered the suspected methamphetamine is believed to be a 31-year-old woman from Norvell Township.

JCSO says they will be seeking charges through the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into a Jail Facility and an additional charge will be requested for the female for Delivery of a Schedule 2 Narcotic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

Latest News

A fire at a home on Harvey Street at Lake Court shut own nearby intersections as multiple fire...
Lake Lansing Rd. and Harvey St. closed as crews battle house fire
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus
Spartan Athletics and the Michigan State University Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and...
Spartan Athletics Partners with MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Governor Whitmer speaks at Senate Committee hearing on climate