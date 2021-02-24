Smuggling attempt thwarted at Jackson County jail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reported a smuggling attempt caught at the Jackson County Jail located on Chanter Road in Blackman Township.

Used to house low level offenders, the Chanter Road Jail is a minimum security facility. Officials from the JCSO reported that on Feb. 17 Corrections Sergeant Thad Kellenberger observed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking lot.

Sergeant Kellenberger saw the vehicle back up to a food delivery van, which was parked and awaiting entry into the facility. A woman exited the suspicious vehicle and placed something near the license plate of the food van. Then, after the vehicle had left the area, Sergeant Kellenberger discovered that the object the woman had placed behind the food van was a sandwich bag of suspected meth, believed to be intended for an inmate inside the facility.

Sergeant Kellenberger recovered the evidence and then replaced the meth with a sandwich bag of sugar. Once the inmate removed the bag, Sergeant Kellenberger took them into custody.

Through the investigation Sergeant Kellenberger identified three suspects. Two men from within the jail are thought to be involved, 33-year-old inmate from Norvell Township and a 42-year-old inmate from Leoni Township. The 33-year-old inmate is incarcerated for Domestic Violence and the 42-year-old inmate is incarcerated for Fleeing and Eluding. The person who delivered the suspected methamphetamine is believed to be a 31-year-old woman from Norvell Township.

JCSO says they will be seeking charges through the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into a Jail Facility and an additional charge will be requested for the female for Delivery of a Schedule 2 Narcotic.

