Shaheen continues to give back to the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Shaheen Cadillac, Shaheen Chevrolet and Studio 10 are teaming up to collect food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank. We’ll be accepting food donations until Friday, February 26th. There are several locations where you can drop off your donation, including the new Shaheen Cadillac facility on American Road in Lansing.

