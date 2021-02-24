Advertisement

Rockets Release Cousins

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins is shown...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they're investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend. The Lakers issued a statement saying they &amp;quot;take this claim seriously.&amp;quot; The team and the NBA both say they're gathering information and looking into the allegations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(WYMT)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games. Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role. The four-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in an 11-year career in which he also played with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

Latest News

Ithaca Football's Hessbrook family. (starting from left, Jordan, Terry, Brady, Logan, and Todd...
Hessbrook family name staying in Ithaca football, new head coach hired
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
Covid Interrupts NHL Again
Josh Bennington, a DJ with Tunes By T out of Okemos, has a tough job with making crowd noise...
DJ, Tunes By T bring game-day atmosphere to MSU games
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Weekly Honor For MSU Wrestler