Advertisement

‘Miracle’ puppy Skipper born with six legs, two tails

Her name is Skipper and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts,...
Her name is Skipper and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts, reproductive regions, and tails.(Neel Veterinary Hospital via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - A veterinary hospital in Oklahoma is calling a six-legged puppy a “miracle.”

Her name is Skipper, and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts, reproductive regions and tails.

At just a few days old, the Neel Veterinary Hospital says it is highly unusual for her to have survived this long. They said public research indicates puppies like her are rarely born alive.

The hospital says Skipper’s condition is the result of a fertilized egg trying to split but not fully separating.

The veterinary hospital reported Skipper is doing great and all her legs respond to stimulus just like those of a normal puppy.

They said she may need physical therapy to help with mobility as she gets older and they will continue to monitor and research her condition to ensure she grows up pain-free.

This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days...

Posted by Neel Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

Latest News

A fire at a home on Harvey Street at Lake Court shut own nearby intersections as multiple fire...
Lake Lansing Rd. and Harvey St. closed as crews battle house fire
Consumers have been buying and selling used during the pandemic.
Turn your quarantine clutter into money
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus
Spartan Athletics and the Michigan State University Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and...
Spartan Athletics Partners with MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings