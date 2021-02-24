Michigan House announces bipartisan plan targeting health care costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Michigan House unveiled a plan designed to improve the quality of health care while making it more accessible and affordable for people in Michigan. The plan has support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Speaker Jason Wentworth along with Reps. Julie Calley, Abdullah Hammoud and Bronna Kahle are leading the plan, which has three main goals. They say they intend to lower the cost of prescription medicine, increase access to care and make every level of the health-care industry provide a higher standard of care.

“This is simply about better health care that people can actually afford,” said Kahle, a Republican from Adrian. “These cost-saving reforms are needed now more than ever, with so many people struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing pandemic. Saving money on health care could make a huge difference – for senior citizens living on fixed incomes and families working hard to get ahead.”

One of the proposed solutions is a cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin, the drug used by diabetics to control blood sugar, while another would be to require pharmaceutical manufacturers to submit details on how their drugs are priced.

“This package will help safeguard people from bad actors in the system who put profits over patients and protect people’s pocketbooks in the midst of a pandemic where so many families are struggling,” said Hammoud, a Democrat from Dearborn. “It will improve quality of care by adding transparency, creating accountability and prohibiting underhanded practices like non-medical switching.”

Other sponsors of the plan include Reps. Sue Allor (R-Wolverine), Andrew Beeler (R-Fort Gratiot), Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Township), Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Township), Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), Luke Meerman (R-Coopersville), Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), John Roth (R-Traverse City), Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township), Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit), Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township) and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit).

The full plan is available HERE.

