Michigan hosts free symposium to address problem gambling

(KOLO)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 has presented threats to the mental health of Michigan residents. This is why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting the free 13th annual Problem Gambling Symposium virtually on March 4 and 5.

“As residents seek out alternate ways to connect with each other and manage the stress of the pandemic, we are keenly aware of the increased risk for a problem gambling disorder to develop,” said Alia Lucas, Gambling Disorder Program Manager with MDHHS. “This year, more than ever, we encourage all residents – health care providers, parents, family and friends concerned about a loved ones’ health – to tune into the symposium to learn about the signs and steps they can take to help someone struggling with a gambling disorder.”

Registration is required and it ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

If you suspect that you or someone you love may be struggling with a gambling disorder, the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline, 800-270-7117, is available.

To learn more about problem gambling in Michigan, click here.

