Lions working out how to handle season ticket holders with limited seating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Season ticket holders for the Lions may have a few options when it comes to attending games during the pandemic, though none of them were likely what they were expecting.

As happens every year, the Lions are offering multiple tiers of season tickets.

There are a lot of questions both in Michigan and nationally with the coronavirus, to the point where Lion’s officials can’t say what this season will look like yet. They don’t have a concrete schedule for games, which will be released in the spring, but when the schedule does come out single-game tickets will go on sale, in an era of where limited seating will be available.

Last year, when no fans were allowed, season ticket holders had the option to roll over to the next year, or to just opt out of the season and take a refund.

Ben Manges, Lions Senior Director of Corporate Communications & New Media, says this year they will work to make sure no one is left out entirely if capacity has a government-imposed cap on it.

For example if the Lions have 40,000 season ticket holders, but the Health Department caps them at 20,000 per game, the Lions would let half of the ticket holders go to half of the games, and the other half go to the remaining games. This way, everyone would be able to see some games, and the rest of their season ticket price that they paid could either be applied to the price of next year’s tickets or just refunded. So if you paid for 8 home games but only go to four, you could get the money for those four back, or just have it applied to the price of next year’s tickets instead.

It’s still too early to tell exactly what will happen. The NFL is discussing lots of contingency plans for the league-wide level, and Lions staff are working to develop a plan for their stadium specifically.

For right now, they’re operating under the assumption that the stadium will be full every game, and they’ll work to sell as many tickets as possible and adjust later if need be.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.