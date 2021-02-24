Advertisement

Learn more about auto insurance changes that could affect your medical coverage

Marc Nichols Insurance Agency has been serving the Lansing area for years
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There were several changes made to auto insurance coverage last year and those changes could be a bit confusing. Plus, those changes may also be affecting your medical coverage. Marc Nichols, from the Marc Nichols Insurance Agency, in Lansing is ready to answer your auto insurance questions to make sure you’re not overpaying.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

Latest News

Shaheen Cadillac
Shaheen continues to give back to the community
Core benefits
How having a strengthened core helps the rest of the body
Take me home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Carmel
Ayers Basement Systems
Ayers Basement Systems Revised