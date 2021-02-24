Lake Lansing Rd. and Harvey St. closed as crews battle house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire at a multi-unit home near Lake Lansing Park South has shut down Lake Lansing Road at Harvey Street in Meridian Township.

The home is located at Harvey and Lake Court. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The fire was contained in about 10-15 minutes. Several people were out of the residential building by the time fire officials got there, with no deaths or injuries were reported.

The fire started in the attic, which was accessed by firefighters using chainsaws. The structure is reported to be a total loss.

