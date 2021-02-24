How having a strengthened core helps the rest of the body
Coach Abdullah shares some exercises to target the core
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s ‘Work It Out Wednesday’ is all about the core!
Personal trainer, Coach Abdullah, says having a strong core can benefit the rest of the body.
He runs us through a series of workouts targeting the core.
Hear how Abdullah says having a strengthened core can help the rest of your body.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.