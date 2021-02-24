Hessbrook family name staying in Ithaca football, new head coach hired

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Think of the pressure you’d feel taking over one of the most successful high school football programs in Michigan. Even more, imagine the person you’re replacing will be at the same table for family dinners.

Longtime head coach Terry Hessbrook stepped down from Ithaca’s program after 17 years. Hiring Jordan Hessbrook was a unanimous decision by the assistant coaches and the Ithaca school board. Ithaca football runs in the Hessbrook family blood. It goes all the way back to the 1960s. So, when one Hessbrook steps down, it’s only fitting that another one steps up.

“It’s kind of surreal to think I’m going to be stepping into this role,” Jordan said. “It’s an honor and it’s something that’s very humbling and those special connections are something great.”

Those are connections you don’t see in many programs.

Jordan was a member of 2010, 2011, and 2012 state championship teams with his uncle Terry as the head coach. His dad Todd and his brother Logan are coaches on staff, and his cousins Brady, Zach, and Seth all played too.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t tell you that that’s pretty special for us and our family,” Terry said.

For Jordan, it started at age nine, riding his bike up to the school to watch seven on seven′s while being the team’s water boy with his brother. He never thought of being a coach one day, let alone at Ithaca.

“You’re so focused on each season and its unique challenges and goals and how are we going to win this game or that game,” Jordan said. “There was never a time where I stepped back and said ‘ok, long term, someday, I’m going to be in this position.’”

He’s got some big shoes to fill when replacing his uncle, who’s one of the most decorated coaches in Michigan high school history.

“None of my goals revolve around ‘how am I going to be different from Terry Hessbrook?’” Jordan said. “That’s something that will take care of itself.”

“I know Jordan and he has the same work ethic and passion about Ithaca football that I do,” Terry said. “I think that Jordan is grateful that he’s getting this opportunity at a young age to take over this program and put his stamp, so to speak, on things.”

Jordan says he is so proud of his family and what they’ve accomplished on the field, but for him that means starting from scratch. He says his team will be 0-0 just like any other team and he’s ready to do things his own way.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.