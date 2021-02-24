Advertisement

Governor Whitmer speaks at Senate Committee hearing on climate

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

Latest News

A fire at a home on Harvey Street at Lake Court shut own nearby intersections as multiple fire...
Lake Lansing Rd. and Harvey St. closed as crews battle house fire
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus
Spartan Athletics and the Michigan State University Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and...
Spartan Athletics Partners with MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Smuggling attempt thwarted at Jackson County jail