Gov. Whitmer COVID-19 update: most public schools to offer in-person learning by March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is actually encouraged by the news that Governor Whitmer shared in a press conference.

The news: 97 percent of traditional public school districts in Michigan will be providing some level of in-person learning to students by March 1.

“With strong mitigation efforts, more educators and other citizens vaccinated daily, and the presence of antigen tests, our COVID numbers have flattened,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “More and more districts are rightly re-opening as a result. While we need to remain vigilant, we also need to offer families in all districts at a minimum an in-person option for their children. In-person instruction is better for so many of our kids, socioemotionally and academically. Families deserve choices for their children’s education.”

The report shows that districts offering fully in-person instruction tend to be smaller than the state average. The 65 percent of districts that planned to offer fully in-person schooling in February represent only 55 percent of Michigan K-12 students.

