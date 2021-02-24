Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer COVID-19 update: most public schools to offer in-person learning by March 1

Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

VIEW THE CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is actually encouraged by the news that Governor Whitmer shared in a press conference.

The news: 97 percent of traditional public school districts in Michigan will be providing some level of in-person learning to students by March 1.

“With strong mitigation efforts, more educators and other citizens vaccinated daily, and the presence of antigen tests, our COVID numbers have flattened,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “More and more districts are rightly re-opening as a result. While we need to remain vigilant, we also need to offer families in all districts at a minimum an in-person option for their children. In-person instruction is better for so many of our kids, socioemotionally and academically. Families deserve choices for their children’s education.”

READ THE FEBRUARY MONTHLY REPORT

The report shows that districts offering fully in-person instruction tend to be smaller than the state average. The 65 percent of districts that planned to offer fully in-person schooling in February represent only 55 percent of Michigan K-12 students.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

Latest News

Work started this week to remedy the issue. The city believes they'll collect the majority of...
East Lansing working to clean up hydraulic oil spill in local neighborhood
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A fire at a home on Harvey Street at Lake Court shut own nearby intersections as multiple fire...
Lake Lansing Rd. and Harvey St. closed as crews battle house fire
Spartan Athletics and the Michigan State University Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and...
Spartan Athletics Partners with MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation