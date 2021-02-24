Expert discusses risk of COVID-19 and organ transplants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman who had a lung transplant at the University of Michigan Medical School ended up with COVID-19 following her transplant and later died. It has people wondering how safe the surgery is- especially because the donor tested negative.

“The system is not perhaps perfect in every way, but the safety record is extraordinary for transplantation,” Chief Clinical Officer for Gift of Life Michigan, Bruce Nicely said.

This transplant case at the U of M was not through the Gift of Life Michigan.

Nicely says there were thousands of safe transplants done before and after a woman in Ann Arbor died of COVID-19, she got donated lungs.

“The case at the University of Michigan was absolutely tragic of course, that was an exceedingly rare event,” Nicely said.

Nicely said people in need of a transplant should not be deterred by this case since it is such a rare situation, he also stated the chances of this happening are about one in a million.

“As we learned more throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we all understood more what the effect the virus has on specific organs, the lungs clearly are very vulnerable to the effects of the virus,” Nicely said. “It’s evident other organs are not directly affected such as the liver or kidneys.”

Phil Miller of Lansing is waiting for a kidney transplant. He told News 10 the possibility of infection was the first thing that came to mind.

“I’ve talked to my doctors about this possibility.... was that it’s good to know that it’s something that can happen,” Miller said.

Even with doctors calling that possibility remote, it’s something he’ll consider before making his decision.

“Being that we’re trending to a positive direction, I’m more open to the idea of having it done anyway,” Miller said. “I can’t remain on dialysis forever. It’s something that is a calculated risk that I’d have to decide if that’s right for me.”

Gift of Life Michigan is working with a lab to do more in-depth COVID-19 testing of lungs before they are donated. This is something they have been working on since the start of the pandemic.

