Advertisement

Eaton Rapids Schools addresses bus issues

The district says it's critical it hires more bus drivers, or it may have to cut services.
(KKTV)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this week, all Eaton Rapids students are back in the classroom every other day, but some students are having a hard time getting there.

A viewer wrote to News 10 saying his son was never picked up for school.

Superintendent Bill DeFrance says the district is experiencing a staffing shortage. Right now, they have two buses for every driver.

“We would like to run 13 buses. We’re able to run nine,” he said.

Eaton Rapids Middle and High School students returned to in-person learning Monday, putting further strain on the district’s transportation system.

“We’ve had some problems with communicating with parents about what bus route they’re on, what time they’re going to get picked up. So we’ve had a couple of glitches, but as I say, the middle school and high school just went back on Monday,” said DeFrance.

Some parents say the issues didn’t start when the older kids went back to school.

“There was two occasions where I had to leave work because they picked him up from the daycare and then never took him back to the daycare and then the school was calling that he was never picked up,” Breanna Purchase said about her son who is in kindergarten.

The bus driver shortage isn’t just an Eaton Rapids problem. Many drivers were hesitant to come back during the pandemic.

“We had some bus drivers that just didn’t feel that that environment was such that they wanted to drive the kids,” said DeFrance.

By law, schools do not have to provide transportation for students.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools is currently hiring bus drivers. To apply, send a resume to ajones@erpsk12.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

Latest News

sv
marc nichols
S
Shaheen
Update: Geddert’s attorney says he will make arrangements to surrender if charged
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine Tracker: Confusion over health department vaccine signup website