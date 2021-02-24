Eaton Rapids Schools addresses bus issues

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this week, all Eaton Rapids students are back in the classroom every other day, but some students are having a hard time getting there.

A viewer wrote to News 10 saying his son was never picked up for school.

Superintendent Bill DeFrance says the district is experiencing a staffing shortage. Right now, they have two buses for every driver.

“We would like to run 13 buses. We’re able to run nine,” he said.

Eaton Rapids Middle and High School students returned to in-person learning Monday, putting further strain on the district’s transportation system.

“We’ve had some problems with communicating with parents about what bus route they’re on, what time they’re going to get picked up. So we’ve had a couple of glitches, but as I say, the middle school and high school just went back on Monday,” said DeFrance.

Some parents say the issues didn’t start when the older kids went back to school.

“There was two occasions where I had to leave work because they picked him up from the daycare and then never took him back to the daycare and then the school was calling that he was never picked up,” Breanna Purchase said about her son who is in kindergarten.

The bus driver shortage isn’t just an Eaton Rapids problem. Many drivers were hesitant to come back during the pandemic.

“We had some bus drivers that just didn’t feel that that environment was such that they wanted to drive the kids,” said DeFrance.

By law, schools do not have to provide transportation for students.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools is currently hiring bus drivers. To apply, send a resume to ajones@erpsk12.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.