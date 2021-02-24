East Lansing working to clean up hydraulic oil spill in local neighborhood

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A New Year’s Eve accident caused by a city garbage truck is still causing problems from the City of East Lansing.

The city is working to clean up hydraulic oil after an equipment failure caused the oil to leak from the truck in Abbott Woods Condominium Complex.

They’ll now have to pay up to $40,000 more than a month later.

When it happened, public works applied an oil dry solution to the asphalt and called in a street sweeper to finish the cleanup.

They believed that was the end of the problem.

But a month later, a resident alerted them the spill was potentially greater than they’d thought.

The hydraulic oil entered the neighborhood’s private storm sewer and entered the stormwater retention pond for the complex.

But Ronald Lacasse, Public Works Infrastructure Administrator, believes there shouldn’t be any harm for residents.

Lacasse says 55 gallons of hydraulic oil was lost, but the city has no idea how much was cleaned up the day it happened before the rest entered the storm sewer system.

He says it could’ve been a lot worse had they not been alerted by the resident.

Work started this week to remedy the issue. The city believes they’ll collect the majority of the oil during this cleanup, but may need to come back in the spring.

They plan to monitor the situation to make sure no further environmental damage occurs.

