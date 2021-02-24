DJ, Tunes By T bring game-day atmosphere to MSU games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you ever wonder how you keep hearing crowd noise during Michigan State’s basketball, football, and hockey games?

It’s coming from the DJs, who are also pumping in music during breaks in the action.

“We’re really there to add the fun and the energy, to keep things going, and make the Breslin Center and all the places around it a little more special,” said Josh Bennington, a DJ with Tunes By T out of Okemos. “Really just have a good time outside just the athletic competition.”

Like many other businesses and workers, the coronavirus pandemic hit Bennington hard.

“It’s turned our business completely on its head. We need crowds, we need people, and when you can’t have large gatherings, DJ-ing kind of goes out the window. We didn’t know when or if we were going to be returning to sports in a live fashion this year.”

But luckily they had that chance, the Spartans, with games to play, needed someone to create that game-day atmosphere without fans.

“It’s different,” said Bennington. “We’re the crowd, we’re the music, it’s more centered towards the players, and less centered towards the fans.”

It’s more than just playing music, throwing in a crowd soundtrack, and letting it play.

There’s a lot more focus involved than you’d think.

“We’re reacting dynamically to the game, we have to simulate a crowd, so crowd swells when the ball is coming down the court, blocks, dunks, every one of those plays has a different reaction,” said Bennington.

It’s hard work, but Bennington says he’s relieved it’s even possible.

“We’ve been cooped up in the house a little too long, we want to get back to the fun. It’s nice to be in the arena and be a part of Michigan State basketball, football, and everything else that that comes with. We’re still able to do our jobs, still able to have fun, I’m still able to make money for my family, and still be able to have a life outside of just being here.”

