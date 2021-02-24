Advertisement

COVID relief debate continues, vote expected by Friday

Democrats are determined to pass the bill despite Republican pushback.
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.(Source: CNN/file)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WILX) - The House is expected to pass the Biden administration’s bill this week.

The bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, more funding for vaccine distribution and medical supplies, and raising the federal minimum wage to $15.00 per hour. What should or should not be included in the relief package has been debated for more than a month. Democrats are determined to pass the bill despite Republican pushback.

“We think this is dramatically more money than is required at this particular juncture,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell “It also includes a number of things that have absolutely nothing to do with covid relief.”

In addition to the $1,400 stimulus check to Americans making less than $75,000 annually, the package includes direct aid to small businesses, an increase in the child tax credit, direct funding to state and local governments, and more money for vaccine distribution. The bill also includes funding for schools both at the secondary and higher education l

“Democrats remain committed to working with our colleagues from the other side of the aisle, aisle to improve the bill but at the end of the day the American people sent us here with a job to do,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package advanced out of the House Budget Committee on Monday and is virtually set for a House vote later this week.

