Covid Interrupts NHL Again

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - San Jose’s game against Vegas scheduled for tomorrow night has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. It’s the 36th NHL game this season to be postponed for virus-related issues and 40th counting the Texas snowstorm that affected Dallas. The Sharks’ facilities have been closed. The team canceled practice today, saying that decision and the postponement were made “out of an abundance of caution.” The NHL had a season-low eight players on its COVID protocol list yesterday, five of them from Philadelphia. That’s down from a season high of 59 just 11 days ago.

