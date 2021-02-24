Advertisement

Canadiens Fire Their Coach

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) helps to clear the crease as teammate Alex...
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) helps to clear the crease as teammate Alex Nedeljkovic (39) puts the stop on Montreal Canadiens center Jordan Weal (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)(WITN)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-MONTREAL (AP) - The struggling Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller. Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme has been appointed interim coach. Alex Burrows has also been added to the Canadiens’ coaching staff. After a one-week break in their schedule, the Canadiens have lost three in a row. They’ve lost six of their last eight after a strong start. A 5-4 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators last night marked the end of the line for Julien. Montreal sits in fourth place in the NHL’s North Division made up of all Canadian teams.

