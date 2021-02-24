100,000 accent tables recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 100,000 accent tables sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and other home furnishings stores are being recalled.

The J Hunt home accent tables with charging receptacles and USB ports can pose a shock hazard. So far no one has been hurt. The recall covers multiple styles and colors of the side tables.

If you have this item, you should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact the company for a full refund or free replacement.

The recall is listed here with the styles of the tables that are included.

