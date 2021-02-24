Advertisement

100,000 accent tables recalled

The recall covers multiple styles and colors of the side tables.
Nearly 100,000 accent tables sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and other home...
Nearly 100,000 accent tables sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and other home furnishings stores are being recalled.(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 100,000 accent tables sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and other home furnishings stores are being recalled.

The J Hunt home accent tables with charging receptacles and USB ports can pose a shock hazard. So far no one has been hurt. The recall covers multiple styles and colors of the side tables.

If you have this item, you should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact the company for a full refund or free replacement.

The recall is listed here with the styles of the tables that are included.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Check out this unique home in the Lansing area
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

Latest News

The White House says they are increasing the number of vaccines being sent out to certain states.
White House increasing number of vaccines sent to states
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
COVID relief debate continues, vote expected by Friday
2-24-21 A.M. Weather
The City of East Lansing extends mask mandate