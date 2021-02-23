Advertisement

Tiger Woods injured in rollover car crash

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WILX) - Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the LACSD Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when he crashed, with his vehicle rolling over and sustaining major damage. Woods was the sole occupant.

Los Angeles fire fighters and paramedics required the jaws of life to extricate Woods from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance to have his injuries treated.

The investigation is ongoing, WILX News 10 will update the story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges

Latest News

Ingham County Health Department press conference on COVID-19 response
Attorney General’s office charges two for threats made to public officials
New otter pups at Potter Park
New otter pups at Potter Park
Fowler High School cuts driver education classes