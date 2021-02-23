Tiger Woods injured in rollover car crash

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WILX) - Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the LACSD Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when he crashed, with his vehicle rolling over and sustaining major damage. Woods was the sole occupant.

Los Angeles fire fighters and paramedics required the jaws of life to extricate Woods from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance to have his injuries treated.

The investigation is ongoing, WILX News 10 will update the story as more information comes in.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

