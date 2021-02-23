Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Ali Sheikh

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Ali Sheikh, D.O., Electrophysiologist, Sparrow TCI

Electrophysiologist Dr. Ali Sheikh with the Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute discusses the potential consequences of undetected atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the leading heart rhythm problems diagnosed in the United States.

February is American Heart Month.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/TCI.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
Chatfield resigns as CEO of Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being appointed

Latest News

An interview with Michael Kehdi, D.O., Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Michael Kehdi, D.O., Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Ali Sheikh, D.O., Electrophysiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Ali Sheikh, D.O., Electrophysiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Basil Dahbur, D.O., Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Basil Dahbur, D.O., Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidances for medical product developers,...
FDA says trials are not needed for vaccines modified for variants
Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine but waiting for an appointment are being...
Ingham Co. Health Department encourages residents to register for COVID-19 vaccine with multiple providers