Snyder to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty.
Former governor Rick Snyder and eight others are facing charges for their roles in the Flint...
Former governor Rick Snyder and eight others are facing charges for their roles in the Flint Water Crisis.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Former governor Rick Snyder is scheduled to be in court Tuesday on charges related to the Flint Water Crisis.

Snyder and the former director of the Flint Department of Public Works, Howard Croft have preliminary hearings in their misdemeanor cases. They are scheduled to appear in 67th District Court at 8:30 a.m.

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty. Snyder believes the charges against him should be dismissed because his alleged crimes occurred in the state capitol, not in Flint.

