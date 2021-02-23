Advertisement

Rangers to Check Out Ian Kennedy

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas. Late Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said the Texas Rangers are trading right-hander Lynn to the Chicago White Sox.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
-SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Kennedy and new Rangers general manager Chris Young were teammates in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but had a left calf injury last year.

