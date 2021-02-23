Rangers to Check Out Ian Kennedy

-SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Kennedy and new Rangers general manager Chris Young were teammates in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but had a left calf injury last year.