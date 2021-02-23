Advertisement

Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

He’s the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable...
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

The queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged after four nights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges

Latest News

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
LIVE: Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a woman near the southern border with Texas that had...
Border Patrol rescues woman ‘left for dead’ in Texas winter storm
Jackson Amtrak station being recognized as meeting spot for underground railroad
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
HHS nominee Becerra says pandemic comes first but agenda is broader