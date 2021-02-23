New CDC research suggests teachers may play a role in spreading COVID-19

(WILX) - New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests teachers may play a role in spreading COVID-19 at schools.

The study looked at eight Georgia elementary schools between Dec. 1 and the end of January.

Nine COVID-19 clusters were detected at six schools. It was determined a teacher was the original case in four of them and a student in another. Eight of the clusters also involved at least one teacher who probably transmitted the virus to students.

All the clusters had issues with social distancing, and more than half had issues with students wearing masks.

The full report on the research can be read here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.