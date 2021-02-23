Michigan Department of Education looks to U.S. Department of Education for flexibility on requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday evening, the Michigan Department of Education will be exploring federal flexibility on state assessment and accountability requirements.

The USED will consider flexibility for specific states on administering assessments based on certain circumstances. The department is looking to work with states to address their needs while also making sure that data is readily available.

In turn, the Michigan Department of Education has requested from the USED a waiver from the federal requirement to administer the statewide tests to Michigan students this spring and waive school accountability measures. Many Michigan students have received inconsistent to no instruction in an in-person format during the 2020-21 school year.

MDE noted in its waiver request that the focus should be on teaching and learning as well as emotional health when students do return to in-person instruction.

“I appreciate that, during the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education has recognized the need for a number of flexibilities, including school identification, accountability, and participation rate,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

USED invited states to request a waiver for the 2020-2021 school year of the accountability and school identification requirements in the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA). A state receiving this waiver would not be required to implement and report the results of its federally approved accountability system.

